Nigerian mothers have been known to go all out for their children and one recently showed it by getting clothes for her offspring

The outfits were the fake version of a designer brand Burberry which got her children amused and they made jest of her

In her defense, the mother said there was no much difference between the original and the fake aside from the buttons and label

A United Kingdom-based Nigerian lady has gone viral after she revealed the fake Burberry designer outfit her mother made for her. The mum also made the matching two-piece outfit for herself and her son.

While the daughter argued with her mum that the designer wears were fake, the mum insisted that they were original and from France. The lady got a short sleeve of the outfit while her brother got a long sleeve shirt.

A Nigerian lady shows off a fake Burberry shirt her mum made for her. Source: instablog9ja/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The three of them showed off the designer wears in a playful manner which got netizens excited.

See video of the outfit in the link.

Netizens react to the fake Burberry outfit

Several persons have reacted to the funny video of the family. Some of them are below:

@cutechubby_perez:

"The brother own go still size am well till 2026 Christmas. Mama the mama."

@officialadekunlesalawu:

"The way she switches from the Londoner accent to fluent Yoruba is fascinating and smooth."

@foodsupplies.ng:

"She is lucky her mom didn’t make skirt and blouse. This two-piece pant set still coordinate well sef."

@mayorsoj:

"It’s called 'Burberry Asoebi'."

@paulprobrand:

"My joy here is that, they can speak Yoruba so well even in the midst of the accent. Thank you Mom."

@reedlegal:

"Her kids are whole mood innit? Awon Omokomo!"

@choplifekitchenlagos:

"This one is burglary o."

@2milara:

"It's their mummy explaining and defending it for me. Bless her."

@blemivivskincarelondon:

"Beautiful to watch mothers love… the outfit is cute thou if you can’t wear it out, it can serve as pyjamas, I love it."

@officialbimboadebayo:

"I watched this like 10times."

@europemonies:

"My laughter is laughing. Well done mUmmy. She even made it oversized so you can grow into it. Typical Nigerian mummy."

@808andyblayz:

"Okay jokes asides! Every gift from parents are precious! I’d tell you for free to cherish this moment!!!"

