Former Big Brother Naija (BBN) housemate Kim Oprah is one of the most beautiful contestants to come out from the reality TV show

She recently celebrated her birthday and got some gifts, which she excited unboxed on Boxing Day

Kim Oprah also got herself some gifts, which included three expensive Hermes bags whose colours left some of her fans questioning the quality of the bags

Former Big Brother Naija (BBN) housemate Chinonso Opara, popularly known as Kim Oprah, is a delight for her fans as she is very pretty and has a charming smile.

She marked her birthday on December 15, and she got several gifts.

On Boxing Day, the reality star, who has different accents, decided to unwrap her boxed gifts, and she captured the moments in a video that she posted on her YouTube channel.

Kim Oprah expresses excitement over Hermes bags. Source: @kimoprah/Instagram

While she unboxed her gifts, she said:

“I just celebrated my birthday and I received so many gifts and I thought that it would be nice to do an unboxing video for my favourite people. I got flowers from my loved ones too. I got my first Hermes bag last year (2022) it was a B25. I am adding extra three more to my collection.

"I buy Hermes bags for investment purposes, not for the sake of having them. In case anything goes south, I can sell one of them. I hardly ever pick the colours, my personal shopper helps me with it. She knows what will last and stand the test of time. I ask for her opinion and literarily leave it for her to decide."

The Hermes bags were in blue, dark brown, and dark green colours. While two were the same size, the third one was bigger. All the bags were beautiful, and they screamed luxury.

See photos of her boxed gifts in the slides below:

Reactions to Kim Oprah's Hermes bags

There were mixed reactions to the designer bags Kim Oprah posted. Some of them are below:

@Unwanabasi:

"It's one of two things. She either got one of the bags through a personal shopper because Hermes won't sell her more than two bags in a year or some/all of the bags are fake."

@Cordell:

"A bag as an investment is ridiculous as hell no matter what anyone tells you. Same thing with anyone saying buying an iced out watch and diamond chains is an investment. Enter the resale market first and see how much they would be offering you for your 'investment'."

@awoofthrift_ng:

"You are likely to sell your diamond/gold faster than a land in any part of this world. I don't know about Hermes o."

@houseofsew_phia:

"But why do they feel the need to post all of this for the grams."

@delishchocolat:

"Ignorance is definitely a disease! Is that last commenter serious? Does he know the resale value of Hermes? Is he joking? Dey plllaaayyyy."

