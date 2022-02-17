It's raining designer items and Nigerian celebrities are making sure to get drenched in that luxury lifestyle!

While there are numerous luxury designer items in the market, it appears there are some specific ones that have grown to become a favourite among celebrities.

The designer bags have become quite popular among stars. Photo credit: Chioma Goodhair, Idia Aisien

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at three.

Check them out below:

1. Bottega

The mini tubular handbag is made by an Italian luxury fashion house, Bottega Veneta and does not come cheap.

Made of lambskin, it has a single compartment, zip closure and nylon lining, and is being sold for N1.1 million ($2,700) on the official website.

Some celebrities have been sported with the bag.

Chioma Goodhair

In this photo, the fashionista and entrepreneur rocked a leather mini skirt, a white blouse and some pantyhose, accessorising with her bag.

Idia Aisien

The fast-rising actress rocked a red and black animal print dress with some black pencil-heeled pumps and her designer bag.

Lisa Folawiyo

The fashion designer was spotted with the popular bag in a turtleneck top and denim pants with a beige trenchcoat.

2. Hermes

Dubbed the Kelly Cut Bag Noir Swift GHW, although it isn't available on the official Hermes website, a preowned version was listed on Farfetch for N4.7 million ($11,614).

Check out some celebrities below:

Tiwa Savage

The singer stepped out for an event in 2021 looking elegant and sporting the black rectangle-shaped bag.

Linda Ikeji

The celebrity blogger sported an all-white ensemble with her own designer bag.

Chioma Goodhair

Unlike the others, the hair entrepreneur opted for more vibrant colour, rocking the expensive purse in green colour.

3. Balenciaga

The XS Hourglass Croc-Embossed Leather Top Handle Bag, according to the shopping website, Holtrenfrew.com costs N1.2 million ($2,890.).

Check out some celebrities below:

Mercy Eke

The Nollywood actress recently shared a photo of herself rocking the expensive bag in white.

Angel Gold Okechukwu

Angel who is Cubana Chiefpriest's wife rocked a gold version of the bag for her birthday and totally slayed the look.

Lisa Folawiyo

The fashion designer rocked a grey version of the bag as she stepped out in an edgy street style.

When it comes to slaying in expensive designer brands, these celebrities never disappoint!

