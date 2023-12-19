“Things Sold in Nigeria Are Mostly Fake”: BBNaija Kim Oprah Boasts of Buying All She Needs Abroad
- Kim Oprah has taken to social media to state that she buys all her things abroad
- According to her, most of the things sold in Nigeria are not of the best quality
- Oprah also states that she would purchase them when she travels and restock when the opportunity comes again
BBNaija star Kim Chinonso Opara better known as Kim Oprah has stated that she ensures to buy all the things she needs anytime she travels abroad.
The reality star took to Instagram to state that since she realized that most of the things sold in Nigeria are mostly fake, she has been buying her things abroad including her personal effects.
The well traveled star made it known that she cannot risk her health by buying things in Nigeria.
Kim Oprah says she buys things in bulk
Oprah, who has different accents, noted that she buys things in bulk anytime she travels out of the country.
The reality star said she would manage them and restock again when the opportunity to travel out avails itself again.
See her post here:
Fans react to the post made by the reality star
Netizens have reacted to the post made by Oprah. Here are some of the comments below:
@ladyque_1:
"Do you also buy your drinking water from abroad??
@soloblinkz:
"Importer Oprah, nobody ask you this one."
@officialbecks:
"Very soon Nigerians will travel abroad to buy water."
@laffmayor:
"You buy your drinking water from abroad too? Olowo."
@_uggy':
"Ehhhh poverty, e no go better for you."
@oluwapelumiiiiii:
"Na so."
@fnprincekay:
"That person wey ask you na him i dey find."
@elvisprislly:
"Lol even your bottle water? Dey play importer exporter."
@baba_ogrin:
"Thank God for privilege. Not exposure."
@afa_bafutpikin:
"So you import fuel too Abi?"
@choplifekitchenlagos:
"Did anybody make it blurry for you to make it clear? "
Kim Oprah admitted lying that Angel was bounced at a nightclub
Legit.ng had reported that Oprah had stated that her colleague, Angel was bounced by Wizkid's bodyguard while she was trying to get familiar with Wande Coal.
In a new twist, the reality show star made a U-turn and said that she was lying just to spite Angel.
She added that she was trying to get back at Angel for something she did to her.
