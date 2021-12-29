Boxing day at the Olivet Baptist Church in Chattanooga, Tennessee meant something different on Sunday, December 26

A day that was meant for sharing and receiving of gifts became an avenue for the throwing of punches between church members

The shame show was between a youth pastor and another church member who attacked him after coming out from a rehabilitation centre

Some members of the Olivet Baptist Church in Chattanooga, Tennessee, took the boxing day literally against each other during a sermon on Sunday, December 26.

While the pastor, Bishop Kevin Adams, was delivering a sermon, a man walked up to a front-row youth pastor and started punching him.

The pastor said the attacker just got out of rehab

This brought confusion in the church as Bishop Adams was forced to end his preaching and made efforts to stop the fight.

After the rather embarrassing incident, the cleric disclosed that the attacker just got out of a rehabilitation home.

Adams said this might be a case of relapse because the man in question seemed not to know where he was at the time.

He added that the individual was in tears after other members succeeded in calming him, and revealed that he will be returning to the rehab soon.

