Fashion has evolved over the years, and women are now wearing some outfits that used to be specific for men

Agbada is a delight at events; it gives the wearers a distinct look, and some female celebs have since tapped into this fashion trend

It can be styled in various ways, in a person's choice of colours, and reveals how far one can go to make a statement

Agbada is a traditional-themed outfit that has existed for ages and worn by men. It has transcended into a modern attire that can be worn to events that celebrate culture. Its designs are also creative and sit well with anyone wanting to rock it.

The wardrobes of some Nigerian female celebrities are incomplete except that they have one or more agbadas. Aside from picking a good material, choosing a design is also important.

Photos of Nigerian celebs in agbada styles Source: @tokemakinwa, @nancyisimeofficial/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Let's look at some female celebs who have dazzled on agbada.

1. Adesuwa Etomi-Wellington glows in brown agbada

Popular Nollywood actress, Adesuwa Etomi-Wellington, is not only beautiful, she also has a unique fashion taste. She can go from evening dresses to corporate wear, to traditional outfits, and still look glamorous.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

During the launch of one of her businesses in November 2023, Adesua wore a brown agbada, alongside her husband and entertainer, Olubankole Wellington, popularly known as Banky W, and their son, Zaiah.

See the video of her lovely outfit below:

2. Veekee James wears agbada in style

Celebrity fashion designer Victoria James, popularly known as Veekee James, doesn't just make classy outfits for her clients; she also makes beautiful ones for herself. Whenever she steps out, she makes a statement with her attire.

Among the wears in her collection is a yellow and blue customised agbada made of chiffon material that looks stunning on her.

See pictures of Veekee James in floor-length agbada in the slides below:

3. Nancy Isime stuns in brown agbada

Popular Nollywood actress, Nancy Isime has gone beyond showing her skills as an actress to becoming a sought-after presenter and fashionista.

Her style is top-notch, and she effortlessly makes a statement with her outfits. Whenever she rocks an agbada, she does not miss it as she stands out with her designs.

See photos of Nancy Isime rocking a brown agbada in the slides below:

4. Toke Makinwa makes fashion statement with agbada

Celebrity presenter Toke Makinwa is one woman who has made a name for herself with her works and her fashion sense.

She usually makes a hit whenever she steps out in style, and she knows how to make a statement with her apparel. Unsurprisingly, she glowed when she adorned a yellow agbada with a fancy bag to match her outfit.

See photos of Toke Makinwa rocking an agbada in the slides below:

5. Singer Omawunmi Megbele takes agbada fashion to another level

Popular singer and actress Omawunmi Megbele has cemented her place in the entertainment industry with her craft and good fashion taste. She takes advantage of any opportunity to make her style known to her fans.

From her trademark full hairstyle to her choice of outfits, she has achieved a distinction for herself in the industry. Among the items in her wardrobe is an agbada, which she used to make a statement as she complemented it with a knicker.

See a photo of Omawunmi Megbele rocking an agbada below:

6. Funke Akindele glows in short black and red agbada

Popular Nollywood filmmaker and actress Funke Akindele has been in the industry for over two decades and has produced award-winning films which always get her fans talking.

In addition to her success as an actress, Jenifa as she is fondly called, has a fashion sense that speaks simplicity yet elegance. Whenever she appears on the red carpet, she stands out and makes an impression. Among the clothes she has been seen wearing is a short dress agbada. She was in her usual happy and dancing mood while rocking the outfit with a boot.

See a video of Funke Akindele wearing an agbada in this link.

7. Toyin Lawani causes stir with blue floor-length agbada

Celebrity stylist and the CEO of Tiannah's Place Empire, Toyin Lawani, has made her name as one of the most sought-after stylists in the industry.

Over the years, her outfits have trended and she is not stopping at making exquisite clothes anytime soon. She doesn't just make statement outfits; she also glows in them.

See Toyin Lawani glowing in agbada in the video below:

Nancy Isime shares beautiful photos, video as she marks 32nd birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nollywood actress and TV host Nancy Isime marked her 32nd birthday on December 17, 2023.

She shared beautiful photos and a video of herself wearing a knitted shirt and a birthday-themed cap. Celebrating her special day, she wrote on Instagram:

Some celebrities, including Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, May Yul-Edochie, and Iyabo Ojo, wished her a happy birthday.

Source: Legit.ng