Big Brother Naija star Maria Chike Benjamin welcomed her first child, a boy, in October

Her best friend, Mercy Eke, recently paid her a visit for the first time, and the beautiful video got netizens praising her

In the viral clip, Lamb,o as she is fondly called, gushed over how beautiful Maria's son is and longed for her own

2024 might be the year Mercy Eke, aka Lambo, becomes a mum like her best friend, Maria Chike Benjamin.

In a video shared on Mercy's Instagram story channel that went viral, she finally paid her visit to Maria, who had her son a few months ago.

Netizens react to video of Mercy's visit Photo credit: @official_mercyeke

Source: Instagram

In the clip, Mercy held the newborn, facing him away from the camera as she and her best friend expressed how much they had missed each other.

Maria affirmed that her son, Leo, whom she gave the internet a sneak peek of recently, is automatically Mercy's son, to which she (Mercy) agreed.

In another clip, Lambo gushed over how beautiful the little boy is and said that his sight has moved her to want to have her child.

Maria answered in the affirmative, agreeing with her friend as she prophesied that she would have hers next year.

Watch the video here:

Netizens react to the video

Below are some of the opinions expressed by netizens about Mercy's reaction to seeing Maria's baby:

prankhottiee:

"Who get mercy eke as friend got a great friend"

queenofdsun:

"Amen to all of us waiting for this blessing. We will carry ours too amen."

ojiugo_01:

"Omo that kelvin gene strong see the baby’s hair! No sign of mix breed."

teetobii:

"One thing about Mercy, she will turn up for her friends."

queenbentley23:

"Mercy is that friend that will always show up."

macpun2gx:

"Pesin wey never marry dey cry for fruit of the womb ni. This is odd."

