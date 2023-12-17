Nollywood actress Nancy Isime is na year older today, December 17, and fans and colleagues have celebrated her on social media

The TV host did not disappoint as she shared beautiful posts with photos and a video taken to celebrate the day, especially

Iyabo Oj, Ebuka, and May Yul-Edochie were among the celebrities who gushed over Nancy

Popular actress and TV host Nancy Isime released colourful photos to celebrate her 32nd birthday.

On her Instagram page, she shared birthday party-themed photos wearing shorts, a knitted top and a birthday hat on her head.

Nancy Isime celebrates 32nd birthday Photo credit: @nancyisimeofficial

Source: Instagram

Nancy, who rocked a N2.7 million bag earlier this year, affirmed that she's content, happy, blessed and favoured.

She added that her new age is her era of supernatural abundance.

The stylish actress wrote:

"This is 32. Blessed, Favored, Content, Happy. This Chapter is called my Era of Supernatural Abundance #BirthdayGirl #Thankful #GodIsTheGreatest."

See the post below:

In another post, the actress shared a goofy video of the behind-the-scene of how her birthday photos came to life.

Watch the clip below:

Fans and collegues celebrate Nancy Isime

Read beautiful messages from the actress' fans and colleagues below:

korraobidi:

"Clear face, popping skin, aging backwards. Yes honey, you are chopping life, and it’s evident. Keep munching. Happy birthday beautiful."

iambisola:

"Happy Birthday Nanslayyyyyy. Have a fabulous Day Hunnay."

bolajiogunmola:

"Happy birthday beautiful."

enioluwaofficial:

"Happy birthday Sugar, live long and prosper Babieeee!"

ebuka:

"Happy birthday superstar ."

iyaboojofespris:

"Happy Birthday beautiful."

lindaosifo:

"Happy Birthday darling! Greatness and blessings I wish you."

Nancy Isime looks regal in Asante Kente

Legit.ng earlier reported that the actress stole the hearts of many Ghanaians and captured the attention of many Nigerians as she looked regal in a custom Asante traditional attire at the 8th EMY Africa Awards.

The 2023 edition of the Exclusive Men of The Year (EMY Africa) Awards was held in Ghana on October 14, 2023, at the Grand Arena, International Conference Centre.

As the event host, Nigerian actress Nancy Isime turned many heads with her traditional Ghanaian kente from the Ashanti Region and her gold and bead ensembles.

Source: Legit.ng