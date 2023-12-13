Popular Nigerian fashion designer Veekee James takes fashion to another level by looking distinct at Funke Akindele's movie premiere

Aside from making beautiful dresses for herself, she also makes glamorous dresses for her clients, including celebrities

Funke Akindele also made a statement with her outfit, which Veekee James made.

Popular Nigerian fashion designer Victoria James, popularly known as Veekee James, made a statement at the movie premiere of actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele, which got mouths talking. She rocked pink trousers, a black jacket, a tie, a wig, and glasses that gave her a professor look.

She posted some pictures and videos of herself at the event held on Sunday, December 10, in Lagos, with the caption:

Fashion designer Veekee James schools guests in styling at Funke Akindele's movie premiere. Photo: Veekee James

"The professor, number 1 in 'A Tribe Called Judah.' Aunty Funke Akindele said costume, I said, 'say no more.' Not your regular Veekee James."

Check out the photos in the slide:

Reactions trail Veekee James' choice of outfit to Funke Akindele's 'A Tribe Called Juda' premiere

The fashion designer got several reactions from her friends and her fans.

funkejenifaakindele:

My baby

@kie_kie_

Veekeee. Feeem have finish you never come. They have collect your seat o."

tomike_a:

So, if brother James no give you cloth, you for no come.

enioluwaofficial:

You look so good hunnnay

thedejioluokun:

We need you in a movie.

Funke Akindele in Veekee James' dress for premiere of 'A Tribe Called Juda' premiere

Nollywood star and movie producer looks stunning in a bridal-themed golden gown made by Veekee James.

The actress' photos below:

VeeKee James Displays 3 Dresses Made For Her Newly Wedded PA After Outrage Over Her Attire

Celebrity fashion designer Veekee James, who got engaged months ago, displayed three lovely dresses she made for her assistant after she was criticised for looking too glamorous and outshining the bride on her wedding day.

However, she displayed the three dresses on her social media handle.

"The entire Veekee James team worked tirelessly to ensure Mercy had a blast. Kudos to our creative experts, tailors, beaders, and finishers. You all are the very best."

The fashion designer got reactions for her kind gesture.

