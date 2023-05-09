Popular Nollywood actress Adesua Etomi-Wellington is grateful for what life has given her as she takes a look back on her journey

Adesua took to social media to share her beautiful family portrait as she counted her blessings

The actress listed all the beautiful things God has done for her, as netizens and her celebrity colleagues joined in the celebration

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Nollywood screen beauty Adesua Etomi-Wellington has taken the time to count her blessings.

In a mushy social media post, the movie star got her fans and followers admiring her as they joined her in gushing about her life and beautiful family.

Adesua Etomi-Wellington counts her blessings, shares cute family portrait Credit: @adesuaetomi

Source: Instagram

Adesua shared a cinematic portrait of her adorable nuclear family at the beachfront to reminisce on where fate has brought her.

In her caption, she wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"What an incredible God. What an incredible life. What an incredible husband. What an incredible child. #myheartisfull #gratitude #family #love #mytribe."

See her post below:

Social media users react

debolalagos:

"You are all blessed, secured in Gods love and fenced by His fire. Incredible testimonies is your portion daily in Jesus name, amen! "

laiylany:

"My People dem!! How faithful is our God ♥️♥️ @adesuaetomiLove Love Love seeing you this happy my loveeee ♥️♥️."

jemimaosunde:

"God will fight my battle! Where is my photo credit???????????"

vicki_smile:

"Love this love for you and yours ❤️❤️. Definitely gon have mine.❤️"

theogonodirachel:

"Officially “THE INCREDIBLES”!!! God preserves you all, eternally, in His love."

kristyfeni23:

"You omitted incredible mum/wife. Mothers learn to always remember yourselves. Nice one.❤️"

Man digs up old photo of Adesua Etomi as a girl at his parents' wedding

Adesua Etomi made headlines on social media after a Twitter user, @ayo_management, shared a photo of her as a little girl.

It all started when the tweep posted an epic throwback photo from his parents’ wedding day, and the actress was spotted in the photo.

In the old snap, Adesua was dressed in a cute white dress as his parents' little bride for the day.

Adesua Etomi gushed over Banky W on his birthday

The Nollywood actress stormed social media to celebrate the love of her life and singer Bankole Wellington, popularly known as Banky W, who clocked a new age on Monday, March 27.

Adesua shared a loved-up moment with Banky W as she expressed her love for him in a lengthy message.

The mother of one described her husband as a reflection of God’s love for her as she thanked him for a joyful marriage experience.

Source: Legit.ng