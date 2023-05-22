BBNaija superstar Mercy Eke has expressed how she feels about Cardi B complimenting her lovely gown at the AMVCA over the weekend

Legit.ng earlier reported that the American rapper shared Mercy’s AMVCA picture on her Instagram story, praising her stunning dress

Mercy reacted to this by sharing her delight on her Instagram story and Twitter account, with a little word for those who had earlier disputed her style

Big Brother Naija 2019 superstar, Mercy Eke, has reacted to American rapper, Cardi B, complimenting her gorgeous attire at the AMVCA over the weekend.

Recall that Legit.ng previously shared that the reality star’s outfit caught the attention of the American rap star.

Mercy, one of the best-dressed individuals at the event, donned a stunning stone dress with a cape.

The BBNaija winner, who is ecstatic, mentioned on her Instagram story channel that she woke up to see Cardi B make a post about her outfit.

Mercy went on to declare that the WAP singer was her idol and vowed to frame her compliment in her room.

She said:

"Whooooshhhhh waking up to my idol reposting my picture. Thank you, my queen, @iamcardib I will frame this and hang it in my room period. @Swankyjerry e come. 88888888."

As if that wasn’t enough, the BBNaija star also took to Twitter to taunt those who had criticised her attire while reaffirming her love for Cardi.

"If E choke you go know, @iamcardib I love you, my Queen. As for children of anger go home."

See her Instagram post below:

Internet users react to Mercy Eke’s appreciation post for Cardi B

@KhaleedSZN:

"Plastic recognize plastic ❤️."

fashion_magicblog:

"Mercy is very fashionable...she wears fashion and knows how to carry herself well on."

ikcapable:

"Mercy, Ini Edo wore a dress like those and AMVCA awarded Beauty. You guys deserve Tinubu."

babajideedges1:

"This is one thing about some of these Yankee celebs though. Nigerian celebrities should learn how to applaud effort and give harmless shoutout. Everything must not be monetized. The sky is big enough, shoutout to Donjazzy and the few ones doing this."

fashion_magicblog:

"One thing is to wear clothes, another thing is how to carry yourself...Mercy understands fashion....Even the blind can see that mercy slays clothes so well."

Source: Legit.ng