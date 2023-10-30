Fashion designer Veekee James is engaged to her lover, and she is excited about the great development in her life

She shared lovely pictures from her engagement ceremony with her lover and also showed off her beautiful ring

She, however, didn't tell her fans the name of the lucky man but noted that the engagement took place on the 10th of June

Fashion designer Victoria James, known as Veekee James was overjoyed when she announced she was finally engaged to her man. She posted adorable pictures of the engagement ceremony on her Instagram page.

She revealed that the event took place on the 10th of June, but she kept it away from her fans since then. In the caption of her post, she stated that she said yes to her answered prayer.

Veekee James Announces Engagement, Shows Off Adorable Diamond Ring. Photo Credit @veekee_james

Veekee James shares pictures of engagement ring

The ebony-skinned lady gave her fans a sneak peek of how her beautiful engagement ring looked.

The ring had a glittering diamond stone as it shined brightly while she displayed it.

She was also gorgeously dressed in a green knee-length gown while her hair was neatly packed in a ponytail style.

See her engagement photos here:

Fans react to Vee James engagement news

Netizens have reacted to the beautiful pictures of her engagement ceremony. Here are some of the comments below.

@bolajiid:

"Grace ! Grace ! Grace this is your story ! Another NLP testimony! Congratulations to you."

@enioluwaofficial:

"Olugbeja Ooooooooooooooo!!!"

@iamshaffybello:

"Congratulations darling."

@olayodejuliana:

"I’m screamingggggg… congratulations Veekee."

@harmonihie:

"Won’t he do it ?????? Oh yes !!! Congratulations daughter of Zion."

@nhn_couture:

"CONGRATULATIONS AGAIN MY QUEEN.. SO HAPPY FOR YOU.. WE HAVE A WEDDING TO PLAN. JESUS BABY EXTRAORDINARY ."

@chiomagoodhair:

"Congrats my baby! I always say your anointing is special."

@tokemakinwa:

"Congratulations Jesus baby."

@timiagbaje:

"Congratulations Vekee James, Olugbeja has fought your battles."

@rejoice_iwueze:

"Big congratulations honey…… this is beautiful indeed."

