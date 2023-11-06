Popular Nigerian fashion designer VeeKee James recently made waves online after she attended her personal assistant's wedding

VeeKee James, known for her impeccable taste in fashion, was the centre of attention at the wedding and was slammed by netizens

Following the backlash event, she showcased three stunning dresses that she personally designed for the bride

Popular Nigerian fashion designer Victoria James, best known as VeeKee James, sparked reactions online after she graced her personal assistant's wedding.

The businesswoman was richly glammed as she became the cynosure of all eyes at her PA wedding.

Vee James shows off 3 dresses she made for her PA Credit: @veekeejames_official

Source: Instagram

Netizens called her out for the exuberant fashion statement she pulled up at her personal assistant's wedding.

Reacting to the callout, she shared videos of the three beautiful dresses she made for the young married woman.

See the video below

Netizens react to VeeKee Jame's PA's wedding looks

Legit.ng compiled the reactions that trailed her post:

merecrochets:

"This i such a kind gesture, God bless you and your brand."

kadibeautycraft:

"You see people are quick to talk trash online smh .just look at how gorgeous. She's looking."

_araeni:

"They are all beautiful. I love everything. They are all lit."

adesewa_22:

"You’re amazing v! I love you!! How many people can do this for their staff."

tomike_a:

"Mercy deserves it all!!!!!!!!!!!!! God bless you Mercy! You Veekeeeeee! Na good person you be! You’re so kind to your own! Thank you for showing up for Mercy at her point in need! God bless you."

qees_perfumery:

"She’s undoubtedly the bride and she showed up like it."

feyi_agbaje:

"Is this the bride they outshined? Lmao. Gorgeous dresses, the white and trad are my faves."

shadesbysupreme_more:

"Any bride that doesn’t want to be outshined, should prepare herself well….you won’t tell me how to dress to events."

