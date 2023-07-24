The Big Brother Naija All Stars premiered on Sunday evening, July 23, and several stars surprised fans with their return, each stepping on stage in fashionable garb.

The ladies, now exposed to stardom, made it a point of duty to sport unique styles that spoke to their personalities.

In this article, Legit.ng compiles a list of all BBNaija All Stars ladies and what they wore to the show's premiere.

The ladies rocked fashionable looks Credit: @ceec_official, @theangeljbsmith, @official_mercyeke, @alexunsusual

Check them out below:

1. Mercy Eke in Carnival look

The 2019 Pepper Dem winner returned to the big screen like a true carnival queen. She donned a heavily bedazzled mini dress with a halter neck and a fringe hemline. She paired the look with sparking sandals and wore a detachable peacock-like feather piece that matched her celestial headpiece.

2. Cee-Cee in pink look

The Double Wahala drama queen jumped on the Barbiecore theme, choosing to wear a pink mini dress. The long-sleeved dress featured a wrap-around ruffle that added some drama to the look.

3. Doyin in sheer look

The Level Up star returned to Biggie’s house barely a year after her season ended. She showed up on stage in a strapless sweetheart neckline dress. The sheer dress was bedazzled in silver. The podcaster showed off her legs in the see-through skirt of the dress.

4. Angel rocks fiery red look

The Shine Ya Eyes star opted for a daring look, choosing to rock a red dress with a thigh-high opening. The look which features a double-strapped mini sleeve look infused some sheer around the sleeves which poured to the floor.

5. Uriel glows in blue

The See Gobe star rocked a beautiful blue dress on stage, which did justice to her curves. The cold-shoulder-sleeved dress featured a thigh-high opening and a floor-length tiered skirt.

6. Princess in pink and silver dress

The Pepper Dem star looked amazing in a simple-cut bedazzled dress. The ombre look with infused sheer gave off the illusion of a peekaboo cut-out around the midriff.

7. Alex Unusual stuns in black

The Double Wahala star looked like a tall glass of black goodness in this gorgeous dress. The floor-length number featured teardrop and yellow feather embellishments.

8. Tolani Baj slays green look

The ebony beauty rocked a beautiful green dress with a plunging neckline. The form-fitting dress flattered her silhouette and had the star glowing.

9. Venita in royal look

The mother of two returned on stage dressed in royalty. She spotted a sheer-infused white dress which featured a mono-sleeve look and a floor-length tail.

10. Ilebaye rocks black look

The Gen Z baddie looked dazzling in a black dress with a plunging neckline and an almost waist-length opening. She paired the look with some silver spiral sandals.

