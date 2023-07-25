Twitter user, Gomae, recently posted a photo of her granny and it has since gone viral on social media

In the photo, the elderly woman is seen rocking a sleeveless white mini-dress with a black walking stick

The aged woman's daring and odd sense of style has left many social media users applauding her

When it comes to fashion and style, age is nothing but a number for some fashion enthusiasts and it is often beautiful to see.

One lady had the internet gushing over with admiration after sharing a photo of her grandmother.

Identified as Gomae on Twitter, she posted a beautiful photo of the aged woman and her sense of style is what seems to be getting the attention of many netizens.

In the photo, she is seen sporting a white mini ensemble comprising a sleeveless white shirt over a cute mini skirt.

She accessorised with a black cane.

See the post below:

Social media users react to photo of granny in mini dress

laura_ukaegbu:

"This will definitely be a ME."

mma_sinachi_11:

"But baddie will forever be a baddie."

mary_jex:

"With the s3xy walking stick."

baddieshop.ng:

"Grannie issa baddie."

accessoriesby_ri:

"Hot granny sh!t."

sassonfleek__:

"Me at 90 real hot girl shiii."

misolannie:

"Go Baddie."

ebonybeauty083:

"Gen Z granny."

