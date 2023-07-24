Ebuka Obi-Uchendu resumed as host for the new edition of the Big Brother Naija All Stars show

The fashion god sported two different looks for the premiere of the show, opening with a pink suit and then a purple ensemble

In other news, Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Cee-C rocked a pair of expensive designer shoes for the premiere

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is no stranger to eye-catching fashionable pieces. The media personality, whose fashion influence continues to grow, did not disappoint fans at the premiere of the new reality show.

Media personality Ebuka donned two looks for the premiere Credit: @ebuka

First BBNaija All Stars look: Ebuka rocks pink suit

Announced as host of the Big Brother Naija All Stars edition, the fashionista presenter stepped on stage rocking a pink ensemble courtesy of Nigerian fashion brand, Atafo.

The look comprised a three-toned blazer over a pair of matching pants. Ebuka accessorised with some sleek sunnies and a pair of shoes with rosettes on them.

Check out the look below:

Second BBNaija All Stars look: Ebuka goes traditional in purple agbada ensemble

Midway through the show, the media personality rocked yet another piece by the same designer.

This agbada look was designed in quite a unique style as it featured a knot on one shoulder with the excess pouring down the body of the fringe-hemlined agbada overall.

