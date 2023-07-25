Big Brother Naija star, Mercy Eke, dressed up in designer pieces for her day in the All Stars house

The 2019 Pepper Dem winner rocked Loewe sunshades and Louis Vuitton earrings as she went about day

In other news, Double Wahala star Cynthia Nwadiora popularly known as Cee-C sported designer shoes at the premiere of the show

Mercy Eke hit the ground running in designer pieces and her fans are totally here for it!

The Big Brother Naija 2019 winner made sure to drip in luxury on her first day in the All Stars house, choosing to go for designer pieces.

The reality TV rocked designer pieces Credit: @official_mercyeke, Loewe, Louis Vuitton

In a video which shows her sharing her highlights with the other housemates, she is seen sporting a pink and white sleeveless playsuit.

Price check: Mercy Eke rocks designer accessories worth over N400k

In the video, she is seen sporting a pair of 'Wave mask sunglasses; by Loewe which retails for €425 (N372,649) on the brand's official website.

In her earlobes are what appear to be Louis Vuitton gold earrings with the signature LV logo shape and they retail for $70 (N55,440) on Mercari.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react to Mercy Eke's designer ensemble

umycutie:

"She's gonna run a fashion show there . I'm wondering how many boxes she carry enter."

ejireby7teen09:

"Me that I sell the same exact glasses for 7k."

chimelanick:

"I thought they didn't allow designer pieces in the house."

skylash300:

"So she doesn't need the money naa since she is already wearing designers."

glam_by_misi:

"That’s why she is the queen of highlights."

BBNaija All Stars: Cee-C sports N800k designer shoes at show's premiere

Cynthia Nwadiora is back on our screens as she joins the cast of the Big Brother Naija All Stars edition.

Popularly known as Cee-C, the reality star was the first to be announced as an All Stars housemate, climbing the stage in a dazzling pink dress.

The long-sleeved dress designed by Erica Moore featured a wrap-around ruffle that added some drama to the look.

She accessorised with a pair of expensive-looking shoes worth almost a million naira!

