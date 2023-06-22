Celebrity fashion illustrator, Mimi Okeren, took to social media to call out Diana Edobor and her designer, Collete Collections

According to Okeren, both the BBNaija star and the designer used one of his illustrations without giving credit

In a chat with Legit,ng, Okeren opened up about reaching out to them and their refusal to give him credit

The designer also spoke with Legit.ng, sharing her side of the story and how she came about the design

Big Brother Naija 2022 reality TV star, Diana Edobor, has been called out by a popular Nigerian fashion illustrator, Mimi Okeren, over a design.

Recall the ivory beauty showed up for the first two episodes of the reunion show dressed in a regal black gown designed by Collete Collections.

Hours after the post went up on Instagram, Okeren took to his page to call out Diana and the designer for using his design without giving any credit to him on their pages.

Mimi Okeren calls out Diana Edobor and designer

In a chat with Legit.ng's Kumashe Yaakugh, Okeren narrated that after it was brought to his notice that one of his designs was used to create the look for Diana, he initially reached out to the designer.

In a chat which he shared with Legit.ng, he demanded a tag but was turned down by the designer.

BBNaija Diana blocks Mimi Okeren after callout

He also revealed that he reached out to Diana, but she also refused to give credit and went ahead to block him.

This prompted him to resort to social media callouts.

A displeased Okeren said:

"Just for them to tag the illustration and tag me .even after finding out they used my work without consulting me. All of them refused. I even threatened to drag them. They turned deaf ears. Diana is so wrong for taking a job that doesn't belong to her."

Okeren designs stylish illustrations, which he shares on his Instagram page. Among celebrities who have rocked his designs are Mercy Aigbe, Laura Ikeji and Ghanaian star, Nana Akua Ado.

Each of his designs, as seen on his page, comes with his trademark on them.

When asked whether his terms and conditions are displayed on his page for people to see, he stated that his stylist, Timi, is aware of the conditions.

"There is no disclaimer but they should know better and Timi told her."

Designer reacts after being called out over BBNaija Diana's outfit design

Legit.ng also reached out to the designer, Collete Creations, about the issue.

According to the brand, it was Diana who reached out to them with the design, asking that it be made for her.

"We do not know of and have never heard of Mimi Okeren until he reached out to us saying it’s his work. We do not know if he has intellectual property of the “exact piece” we made or if he has it registered."

Diana had not released any statement concerning the issue at the time of this report.

