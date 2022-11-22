Big Brother Naija reality TV star, Tolani Baj, has taken to social media to share some new photos

The 2020 Lockdown ex-housemate posed with another lady in matching asoebi mini dresses

Several fans have since taken to the comment section to share their displeasure over the nature of the style

Tolani Baj is one lady who is never afraid to speak her mind or do as she pleases.

Perhaps, this explains why she stepped out for an owambe event, rocking a rather daring look.

Photos of the reality star. Credit: @tolanibaj

Source: Instagram

The Big Brother Naija reality TV star took to her Instagram page to share photos of her look for the event.

In the snaps, the ebony beauty is seen dressed in a mini dress with a revealing neckline, a mono strap design, and a side draping.

Her companion also wore something similar, only that hers came with double straps.

Swipe to see the photos below:

Internet users criticise Tolani Baj's asoebi dress

bummy_ojo:

"Four of you can share 2yards right?? "

oluwadaraa:

"Giving me nakedness . May we value our bodies more!"

kennyobba:

"But they are half-naked now...how come no one is saying that. It's no doubt they are beautiful and shining, but what happens to dress appropriately? Or am I old ni?"

thealoechic:

"Women disgracing women. You are naked na."

nwodunma:

"Suffocate them with your bress"

Source: Legit.ng