The Big Brother Naija season 8 'All Stars' edition finally commenced on Sunday, July 23, as Ebuka Obi-Uchendu returned as show host

Past winners Mercy Eke and White Money joined other housemates from previous seasons in the All-Stars house

Nigerian music star KCee opened the show with his hit song Ojapiano, while Wande Coal brought back memories with his evergreen songs at the end of the show

BBNaija All Stars commences. Credit: bigbronaija

Source: Instagram

