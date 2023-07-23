BBNaija Season 8 Updates: Cee-C, Kiddwaya, Mercy Eke, Tolani Baj, Cross, Others Return for All Stars Edition
- The Big Brother Naija season 8 'All Stars' edition finally commenced on Sunday, July 23, as Ebuka Obi-Uchendu returned as show host
- Past winners Mercy Eke and White Money joined other housemates from previous seasons in the All-Stars house
- Nigerian music star KCee opened the show with his hit song Ojapiano, while Wande Coal brought back memories with his evergreen songs at the end of the show
One of the noticeable changes made in the house is that the Head of House room is now a lounge with its own exclusive gym, among other features.
Wande Coal closes the show with hit songs
Singer Wande Coal returned with some of his evergreen songs that left the audience singing along.
Watch a clip from his performance below:
Ebuka unveils Mercy Eke and White Money as 19th and 20th housemates
Pepper Dem winner Mercy Eke said she is not about love as she just wants to experience people. She revealed her strategy is to entertain viewers, and she is not ready to change anything about herself.
Mercy said she would win easily for the second time.
Shine Ya Eye winner White Money, on the other hand, said he is ready to achieve a lot and be recognized as a singer and entertainer.
Tolani Baj, Cross introduced as 17th and 18th housemates
Lock Down star Tolani Baj said she is carefree and free-spirited now. She will be herself, and bring spice to the house.
Cross, on the other hand, said he has gathered knowledge and will be more aware and in tune with people’s games in the house. The reality star said he is winning this time around.
Benita and Adekunle 15th and 16th housemates
Pepper Dem star Benita said it is another opportunity to win the cash prize as she promised her fans fun.
On the other hand, Level Up season star Adekunle, who is the 16th housemate, said he is in the house to flirt and win the money.
Ilebaye comes in as 13th housemate, followed by Ike
Level Up star Ilebaye said she returned to the house to start from where she stopped.
Ike of the Pepper Dem season, who is the 14th housemate, said he is in the house for the fun. He added that he is more focused now and in for the money this time.
Ebuka unveils Alex and Seyi Awolowo as 11th and 12th housemates
Double Wahala star Alex said she is in the house to win the money. Followed by Alex was Seyi Awolowo of Pepper Dem season said he returned to the house for everything the show has to offer.
Angel, Neo unveiled as 9th and 10th housemates
Shine Ya Eye star Angel Smith promised her fans dramas during her stay in the house. Neo of the Lock Down season, who is the 10th housemate, said grace would take him to where he wants to be this season.
Double Wahala's Princess and Soma unveiled as 7th and 8th housemates
Ebuka introduced Princess of Double Wahala as the 7th housemate, followed by BBNaija season 2 star Soma, who said he is in the house for a second chance.
Watch a video of Princess with Ebuka below:
Uriel of See Gobe returns as 5th housemate, followed by Pere as 6th housemate
Ebuka introduced Uriel as the 5th housemate as she promised her fans fun moments. 'General' Pere of Shine Ya Eye edition returned to the house as the 6th housemate with a promise to give his fans the best.
Watch a video of Pere speaking with Ebuka below:
Doyin and Frodd return as third and fourth All Stars edition housemates
Level-Up reality star Doyin was unveiled as the third housemate as she revealed she likes the money and opportunities that come with being on the show.
Pepper Dem star Frodd was introduced as the fourth housemate after Doyin. Frodd, who is now married, said his pregnant wife gave him her blessings to be on the show.
Cee-C, Kiddwaya unveiled as 1st and 2nd All Stars housemates
The queen of Double Wahala edition Cee-C was the first housemate to be introduced to the audience, followed by Lock Down star Kiddwaya.
Watch a video of Kiddwaya speaking before he was unveiled
A view of the new house
Ebuka gave fans a view of the new longe for the All-Stars housemates.
Check out the pictures below:
Singer KCee performs Ojapiano
Singer KCee opened the show with a live performance of his Ojapiano hit song. The Limpopo star brought his energy on stage as the audience sang along.
Watch a clip from KCee's performance below:
Big Brother welcomes Ebuka to the diary room
The show begins with TV show host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu being welcome to the diary room, where Big Brother revealed there would be an eviction jury this season.