Big Brother Naija reality TV star, Alex Asogwa, has proven to know her onions when it comes to fashion and style

The 2018 ex-housemate turned top brand influencer has over the years sported some fabulous looks

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at five moments which saw the Double Wahala star serve it hot in clingy dresses

The Big Brother Naija platform has undoubtedly produced a lot of fashionistas and one of such persons is Alex Asogwa.

Better known as Alex Unusual, the beautiful 6ft diva has continued to make her fans proud through both her strides and her fashionable looks.

With a body fit as a fiddle and curves in all the right places, Alex never hesitates to show off her toned body.

Whether in mini or mid dress, two-piece ensembles or cout-outgowns, best believe that Alex will always seize the opportunity to leave fans in awe.

In this article, Legit.ng highlights five times she put her curves in skin-tight dresses.

Check them out below:

1. Alex Unusual in lilac

The beautiful diva shared a stack of photos which saw her sporting a two-tone lilac dress.

The dress which featuring one long and one short sleeve did well to bring her her curves! She paired the look with some strappy heeled sandals.

2. Alex in bralette and midi skirt

In these photos, she gave off a rocker chic vibe, opting for a bedazzled strapless black bralette with a midi skirt.

The pencil skirt clung to her body and stopped right around the area her yellow strappy sandals took over.

3. Alex in hot pink

The reality star put her long legs on display in a pink turtleneck mini dress.

She accessorised with tiny sunglasses, a white purse and a pair of blue strappy heeled sandals.

4. Alex in sunny look

The BBNaija star was a walking sunshine in this gorgeous yellow fit.

The mini dress featured long sleeves and a side cutout giving the perfect peekaboo of her toned abs. She paired the look with blue sandals.

5. Alex in print dress

Here, we see the reality star taking a break from showing bas to show off her back.

The bodycon dress featured a low cut back which Alex made sure to show in the photos. She complemented the look with some strappy orange sandals.

The reality star sure knows how to style her body!

