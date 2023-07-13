Popular Nigerian crossdresser, James Brown, caused a buzzz on social media over his outfit price claim

In a video by content creator, Timi Agbaje, Brown mentioned a total of N4.3m as the cost of his look with an additional N1.2 billion for his earrings

The video which has gone viral has left many people amused over the crossdresser's claims

James Brown is one Nigerian social media sensation who always knows how to get people cracking up with laughter.

He was at the 2023 Trendupp Awards and showed up for the event rocking a regal pink dress.

James Brown rocked a pink look at the 2023 Trendupp Awards Credit: @wf_jamesbrown, @timiagbaje

Source: Instagram

In an entertaining interview with content creator, Timi Agbaje, the crossdresser and brand influencer was asked the cost of everything from his wigs to his dress.

According to Brown, the bob wig cost N500,000, the pearls cost N2 million (£2,000) and the dress, N3.8 million ($5,000). He, however claimed he was representing brands and got the items for free.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He went on to claim that his diamond stud earrings cost a whopping 1.2 billion ($2 million).

After Agbaje tested the diamonds to find out if they were real, Brown said:

"I don't have to show off my money, we all know I'm rich."

Check out the video below:

Netizens react to James Brown's video about outfit cost

eleeshaofficial:

"He's actually a lovely person when you meet her in person."

princess_is_royalty1:

"James brown is always entertaining and funny to watch. But nothing is funny about Bobrisky."

kelbeautypro:

"Who else was happy when the Ice turned out to be original somebody would have ended in the mud."

iam.raey:

"Only you say you dey wear brand so you no get money you still dey hustle, Only still say “we all know you’re rich”, which one is it shebro."

amaa_rah_:

"The wig is 35k pls."

queen_tehssy:

"James is so entertaining and full of life Love Him."

ritzydaintyprops:

"This was entertaining."

Who wore it better: Wizkid and Beyonce spotted in N775k designer pants

Swiss luxury fashion house, Vetements, appears to be winning the hearts of stars around the world as some celebrated singers have been spotted rocking designs by the brand.

Wizkid rocked the baggy pants with a graphic black sweatshirt and a red cap worn backwards, and accessorised with ice bling.

Interestingly, Beyonce had earlier rocked a similar look. In the photos shared, the Lemonade crooner looked chic and laidback in a pair of Vetements pants

Source: Legit.ng