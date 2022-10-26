James Brown has let internet users buzzing with reactions over his latest uploads on Instagram

In his newest photos, the crossdresser donned a sweater over a pair of baggy pants

This comes shortly after his infamous tape with a lady went viral on social media, sparking controversy

James Brown has since switched back to default settings, and this seems to have left several people amused.

Following the controversy that his infamous bedroom tape stirred on social media, the popular crossdresser has been dressing in more masculine clothes.

In his latest uploads, James dons a sweatshirt with a teddy bear emblazoned on it and paired the loo with some black cargo pants.

Although he still carried well-manicured nails, he ditched his usual wig and makeup for a barefaced with a blond buzzcut.

Sharing the photos, he captioned:

"One thing I love about my life is that nobody can predict my next move. King James Brown."

Internet users react to James Brown's new look

kim.starshine:

"Wetin concern us with ur next moves "

christ.abe.l.l:

"I miss you dressing like a girl sha but you are a cute boy James ❤️"

cruise_rapper01:

"Big boy u dy worry and u dy hide ur handsomeness for woman clothes."

adagold27:

"Just stick to ur gender."

