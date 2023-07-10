A young Nigerian man got many people wondering about the luck he had when he staked N10 and won more than N600k

People who saw the slip were divided between a group of those amazed and Twitter users who condemned his move

A number of the criticisms were focused on the very minimal amount he staked when he should have gone big

A popular Nigerian punter, @bosslamikan1, has shared a winning slip of one of his followers who bet N10 on over 36,000 odds.

The game became successful, and the man won a total amount of N651,018.78. The punter said it was the biggest winning odd from his dropped game.

Man bet N10, won big from game

The winning slip did not go down well with many people as they thought the young winner wasted what could have been a one-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

They wondered why he did not put much money into the stake to make it big once and for all. Reacting to the luck, the winner told @bossolamilekan1:

"I have never gotten such an amount once in my life...."

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@StatsbyJordan said:

"Another night for 10 naira stakers to rule."

@0Franciis said:

"Make God no allow me fumble opportunity wey go carry me comot trenches abeg."

@Ekitipikin said:

"I am not really pained he stake 10 naira, I’m just a person that want other people to be successful so I’m just wishing it’s not 10 naira on that odds and it’s 100 naira or 200 naira, that’s like 6m or 12m do you get?"

@jamjam1905 said:

"'If you can' tell sportybet to increase their minimum stake on a bet. No be everybody go Dey Successful through betting nah. Chai."

@Dah_nchez said:

"My prayer is when I get the life-changing odd opportunity I have enough amount to stake on it not just once..."

