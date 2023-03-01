“Boya You Should Remain a Princess”: James Brown Changes Into a Man Again, Debuts New Look With Bestie
- Popular Nigerian crossdresser James Broen has stirred reactions on social media with a new post
- The young man known for parading himself as the Princess of Africa decided to suit up and look dapper like a man
- Jame's new look got netizens sharing different opinions, with many people telling the crossdresser to consider living life as a man
With a recent post he shared on social media, James Brown has got netizens debating if he looks better as a man or as a woman.
The popular crossdresser in new photos showed off his masculine side of him by rocking a three-piece suit with his equally popular bestie by his side.
A look at James makes it almost impossible to believe that he parades himself every other day as the Princess of Africa.
The crossdresser's caption for his post was a prayer for Nigeria.
He wrote:
"prayer for Nigeria my country, Father Lord in Jesus name, pls protect our country NIGERIA , guide us, protect us, give us wisdom, knowledge & understanding, help us achieve our dreams. God guide & protect our leaders to lead us well, Amen w// @tobithecreator_1."
See the post below:
Reactions to James Brown's post
davidsondavid97:
"Miracle no dey tire Jesus heyyy"
_dumebie_:
"Man today woman tomorrow."
basshirah:
"Even as a guy, you still do girl pose "
radiggah32:
"These picture are nice you look good in a suit not with women clothing."
thisuserrblocked_you:
"Wooo, Boya you should remain a princess!!! "
theaugustinaakyns:
"See as una fine. Even Tobi looks better in men's wear. May all our hustle pay, we understand. Amen to your prayers too."
dedonsneh47:
"Your recent president go soon eradicate you and your kinds for this country your mind go Dey."
gifty_thriftstore:
"You both should stick to male gender permanently it suits you so well "
James Brown gifts himself a beautiful home for his 24th birthday
Popular Nigerian crossdresser James Brown celebrated his 24th birthday on February 22 in style.
The controversial celebrity on his Instagram page shared a video as he announced that he gifted himself a home.
The video showed off the nice exterior of the building, an indicator that the inside would make a luxurious statement.
