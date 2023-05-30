When it comes to pushing the boundaries of style, these Nigerian celebrities are fearless trailblazers, and their latest sartorial feat has us all in awe.

Denim on denim has always been a fashion enigma, with its ability to exude both casual coolness and undeniable sophistication.

Photos of some stars in denim ensembles Credit: @kimoprah, @tiwasavage, @iniedo

Source: Instagram

But leave it to the trendsetting stars of Nigeria to take this timeless style to new heights.

In a recent display of fashion prowess, Tiwa Savage and five other Nigerian celebrities unleashed a flurry of head-turning denim-on-denim looks that left the fashion world buzzing.

From fearless double denim combinations to unexpected accessories, these stars brought their A-game to the streets, proving that when it comes to street style, the denim anthem is here to stay.

Check them out below:

1. Beverly Naya in tube top ensemble

The Nollywood actress looked gorgeous in a denim tube top tucked into a high-waisted deconstructed skirt.

The denim skirt featured a thigh-high opening in the front. Naya accessorised with an oxblood mini bag and a pair of black sandal heels.

2. Ini Edo in denim cargo

The veteran actress looked gorgeous in this Erica Moore design.

The look featured a strapless corset bodice and a pair of cargo pants with the waistline designed to look unfastened.

3. Kim Oprah in retro look

The BBNaija star rocked a throwback style with this denim ensemble.

Sporting wine-coloured curls, Kim rocked a deconstructed denim tube top over a pair of wide-legged denim pants.

She accessorised with a black choker and a sequin bag.

4. Mercy Aigbe's daughter Michelle in a denim two-piece

The Gen Z fashionista brought a youthful approach to the denim-on-denim trend.

She sported a denim waistcoat over a pair of denim pants with white boots.

5. Alex Unusual rocks denim skirt ensemble

Here, the BBNaija star left fans impressed with her denim-on-denim style.

She rocked a denim bustier over a black crop shirt and paired it with a high-waisted skirt with a red belt.

She matched the belt with high-platform shoes and a purse.

6. Tiwa Savage in deconstructed denim

When it comes to street style, Tiwa Savage continues to prove that she is indeed a boss on her lane.

Here, the ginger-haired mother of one sports a deconstructed denim ensemble which wowed fans.

