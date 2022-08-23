Nollywood actress, Beverly Naya, is one of the top stylish women in Nollywood and it shows in her social media posts

The ebony beauty has over time proven to be a lover of earth tone colours as well as outfits in black

In this article, Legit.ng spotlights some of the moments the popular screen goddess has slayed in black

While vibrant colours are what every fashion lover seems to be rocking right now, there are those who have remained loyal to the ver classic black.

One of such people is Beverly Naya whose sense of style and confidence exuded keeps fans constantly in awe.

The actress slays in black looks. Credit: @beverlynaya

Source: Instagram

The Nollywood actress has proven to be a fan of black - and sometimes minimalist - looks.

In this article, Legit.ng has highlighted five times the actress slayed in black.

Check them out below:

Look 1

For the Prime Video Naija, the filmstar dazzled in a custom design by Nigerian brand, @weizdhurmfranklyn.

The dress featured a ruffle overskirt worn over the striped, off-shoulder, corset bodice dress.

She sported a natural shade of makeup and accessorised with some bold statement earrings.

Look 2

Here, she glammed up in a ribbed form-fitted mini dress. She added some edge to the look with a pair of elbow-length glvoes.

For her feet, she wrapped things up in a pair of spiral strappy shoes.

Look 3

For this laid back shoot, the actress sported a two-piece ensemble, also in black.

The halterneck wrap top was paired wirh a maxi skirt and she brought some spice to the shoot with smoky eyes and gloosy lips.

Look 4

While on her trip in Milan, she stepped out looking like a true melanin queen in a ruched mini dress with organza sleeves.

She paired the look with a green fringed bag and a pair of strappy sandals.

Look 5

And for the final post, we see Naya in a hin-strap mini dress doing what she knows how to do best as a brand influencer.

She sported a twist-out natural hair look and slayed her winged eye makeup.

The actress is unapologetically a lover of black and it is not hard to see why!

