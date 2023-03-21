Ini Edo is one Nollywood star who knows how to dazzle fans both onscreen and off-screen where she embodies ultra-femininity in her sense of style.

The veteran Nollywood actress recently celebrated the second birthday of her daughter, Light, and shared photos to mark it in style.

In recent Instagram uploads, she gave fans a rich view of her full look which involved colours.

Photos of Ini Edo. Credit: @iniedo

Source: Instagram

In the stack of photos posted, the ebony beauty sports a cute olive mini-skirt over a cute bralette designed to mimic leaves.

She paired the look with a cute mini bag, multicoloured pumps and some green-framed sunnies.

Sharing the photos, she captioned:

"I choose to see life in colors… I choose to see beauty even in ugly situations… I choose happiness, freedom to live ,to be the best version of myself . I am still work in progress."

See photos below:

Fans compliment Ini Edo over new photos

abigail_l_abby:

"It's always the skin for me❤️"

ms_dkk1:

"A whole body of Art…stunning "

jaenepearl:

"Bawdyyyy."

:wholesalefabricshop:

"Bodied the look "

franka_bae:

"Serving us hot hot."

