Popular Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, recently shared photos of herself in a denim look

The look, which is from designer Sami Miro's collaboration with Levi, features an all-denim ensemble

Only a while ago, the mother of one rocked a swaggy look featuring a designer jock jacket and an ostrich feather hat

Tiwa Savage has proven to be a queen of fashion in her, and we couldn't agree more.

The denim-on-denim trend has been in vogue for a while now and what better way to rock it than to infuse eco-friendliness into it.

Photos of Tiwa Savage. Credit: @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

The singer recently shared photos of herself sporting a complete denim look featuring a strapless mini dress, a long dress coat and a pair of knee-high boots - all made from denim.

The ensemble is a design set from a 2022 upcycled fashion collaboration between impact designer, Sami Miro and Levi's, which featured excess and overstock Levis' products.

The collaboration was done to highlight the importance of eco-consciousness in fashion.

Swipe to see the photos below:

Source: Legit.ng