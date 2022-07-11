Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, recently had reasons to celebrate as her first child, Michelle turned a year older

The beautiful social media influencer clocked 21 on Monday, July 11, and took to her Instagram page to share photos

In the pictures shared, the ebony beauty rocked a strapless dress in an outdoor shoot, sporting a ponytail hairdo

Michelle, the daughter of Nollywood star Mercy Aigbe, has taken to social media to celebrate her 21st birthday with some stylish new photos.

Michelle turned 21. Credit: Michelle

Source: Instagram

The social media influencer with over a million followers on Instagram did an outdoor shoot in honour of turning 21 on Monday, July 11.

In the photos, Michelle dons a strapless beige dress with a structured bust cut embellished with sequin.

The dress featured a daring side opening going up all the way to her hips - and a few inches shy of her waistline.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

She accessorised with a simple pearl necklace, sported elbow-length gloves and packed her hair in a ponytail style.

Swipe to see more photos below:

Eid fashion: Mercy Aigbe and husband Adekaz give fans couple style goals in white ensembles

Ever since her marriage to filmmaker, Kazim Adeoti, Mercy Aigbe has proven to be a natural when it comes to slaying in kaftans and bubu dresses.

For the Eid-el-Kabir, the star couple partook in a photoshoot, donning stylish looks in honour of the Muslim celebrations.

In the photos shared by the Nollywood actress on Instagram, the actress dons a white dress with a long jacket embellished with gold designs.

"Tailors will frustrate you": Lady says as she shares photo of N60k dress she paid for

What was meant to be a stylish maternity shoot turned out quite disappointing for an expectant mum who recently posted her own experience in the infamous 'what I ordered vs what I got' trend.

Identified as Christabell, the pregnant lady took to her Instagram page to share photos of the gorgeous dress she had commissioned a tailor to make and what she got instead.

In the photo collage, the original photo (on the right) sees a pregnant lady in a fitted mermaid dress with a dramatic ruffle tulle flounce - designed in a floor-length pattern.

Source: Legit.ng