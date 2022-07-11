Birthday Glamour: Mercy Aigbe's Daughter Michelle Dons Beige Dress in Honour of New Age
- Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, recently had reasons to celebrate as her first child, Michelle turned a year older
- The beautiful social media influencer clocked 21 on Monday, July 11, and took to her Instagram page to share photos
- In the pictures shared, the ebony beauty rocked a strapless dress in an outdoor shoot, sporting a ponytail hairdo
Michelle, the daughter of Nollywood star Mercy Aigbe, has taken to social media to celebrate her 21st birthday with some stylish new photos.
The social media influencer with over a million followers on Instagram did an outdoor shoot in honour of turning 21 on Monday, July 11.
In the photos, Michelle dons a strapless beige dress with a structured bust cut embellished with sequin.
The dress featured a daring side opening going up all the way to her hips - and a few inches shy of her waistline.
She accessorised with a simple pearl necklace, sported elbow-length gloves and packed her hair in a ponytail style.
Swipe to see more photos below:
