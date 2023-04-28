Popular Nollywood actress, Lilian Afegbai, recently shared new photos sporting a cutout maxi dress

In March, veteran actress, Ini Edo, had posted some photos in which she rocked the green version of the same look

This is not the first time the movie stars have been seen rocking similar ensembles

While celebrities strive to maintain a unique sense of style, there are moments of sharing looks with other stars.

On today's edition of celebrity fashion twin moments, Legit.ng takes a look at how Ini Edo and Lilian Afegbai slayed this fabulous cutout maxi dress designed by Erica Moore.

Photos of the two actress rocking the same design. Credit: @iniedo, @lillyafe

Source: Instagram

Lilian Afegbai in purple dress

The Nollywood actress had earlier taken to her Instagram page to share some new photos in which she posed in a regal floor-length dress.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The dress featured long cape-like sleeves, cutouts around the midriff, and a thigh-high opening.

She paired the dress with a Jacquemus micro mini bag worth N238,000 ($517), according to the brand's official website.

Check out the photos below:

Ini Edo in green dress

Earlier in March, the veteran actress had served it hot on Instagram in the green version of the dress.

The curvaceous mother of one posed by a vintage car for an outdoor shoot in the sleek olive number.

While Lilian rocked a bone straight centre-part weave, Ini opted for a thick Bohemian curl look.

The actress accessorised with white-framed sunglasses and a pair of matching olive heels.

Check out the photos below:

Fashion twin moments: Mercy Aigbe and Toke Makinwa rock 1 design in 2 different ways

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe shared photos of herself in a stylish army green ensemble. A similar look was rocked by Toke Makinwa in 2020.

The look featured a turtleneck top won underneath a leather bralette and tucked into a faux wrap leather skirt.

Aigbe paired the look with a Gucci baguette bag, some sleek sunnies and a pair of chain-strap sandals, while Makinwa accessorised the look with some bold dark sunnies, a yellow mini bag and some net shoes. Read more.

Source: Legit.ng