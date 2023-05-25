Big Brother Naija star, Alex Unusual, has taken to social media to share some new photos

In her latest Instagram upload, the reality TV star sported a gorgeous strapless midi dress that flattered her curves

Several fans and colleagues of Alex who saw the photos have taken to social media to share their thoughts

Alex Unusual is unarguably one of the most stylish stars to ever come out of Big Brother Naija, and a brief trip to her Instagram page will more than convince you.

The reality star recently took to her Instagram page to share new photos in which she looked stylish - as per usual.

Photos of Alex in pink ensemble. Credit: @alex_unusual

Source: Instagram

In the photos, Alex jumped on the Barbiecore trend as she sported a stunning, form-fitting strapless pink dress with a sweetheart neckline and a pair of pink pumps.

Alex paired the midi number with some dark sunnies, a long pearl necklace and a wide-brimmed black hat - giving the look a vintage vibe.

Part of the ensemble was a baby pink mini tubular handbag made by an Italian luxury fashion house, Bottega Veneta.

Made of lambskin, it has a single compartment, zip closure and nylon lining and is being sold for N1.1 million ($2,700) on the official website.

Check out the photos below:

Netizens compliment Alex Unusual's pink look

ifuennada:

"Best in Natural Hot Body Shape! Best in Beauty!"

ugoccie:

"Serve!"

the.jaypee:

"This Dress On You!"

asaduchidinma:

"Royal serve."

bhadgurl_mimmz:

"Definitely recreating this Alex unusual for a reason."

ahbbiegail:

"Queen of angles."

sandra_bumale:

"Oh baby this body is bodying Alexxxxxxxxx."

Source: Legit.ng