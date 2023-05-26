In the realm of fashion, there are stars who not only command attention but effortlessly captivate hearts with their impeccable style. Among them shines Liquorose, whose red carpet appearances have become synonymous with breathtaking ensembles and unmatched elegance.

With an innate ability to turn heads and set trends, the Big Brother Naija 2021 star has graced countless premieres, award shows, and events, leaving fashion enthusiasts in awe of her sartorial prowess.

Photos of Liquorose Credit: @liquorose

Source: Instagram

In this article, Legit.ng embarks on a journey through seven unforgettable moments when Liquorose lit up the red carpet with her unparalleled charm, leaving an indelible mark on the world of fashion.

Red-carpet look 1: Liquorose attends 2023 AMVCA in style

For her second appearance at the AMVCA, the reality star made sure to outdoor her 2022 look.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

She opted for a dramatic black look designed by @omobysomo which featured structured hips and a floor-length train.

Red-carpet look 2: Liquorose rocks Beyonce-inspired costume

The Big Brother Naija 2021 star attended the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and like many others, she sported a costume attire.

Liquorose stepped on the red carpet in a caped, lion-inspired bodysuit featuring a major feather/mane situation and a dramatic gold cape.

This look designed by Tiannah Empire was inspired by one of singer Beyonce's looks.

Red-carpet look 3: Liquorose in stunning red dress

Here, the BBNaiaj star showed off her ivory legs in this stunning red dress by @ericamoorebrand.

The look featured a sequin bustline, puffy sleeves and a dramatic opening in the front.

Red-carpet look 4: Liquorose slays in green off-shoulder dress

Here, the reality TV star was a beauty to behold for the 2022 Green October event.

She sported a green dress which saw her rocking lace pants underneath. The look was designed by @oliscollections

Red-carpet look 5: Liquorose stuns in pristine look

For one of the BBNaija reunion episodes, Liquorose oozed elegance, class and goddess vibes in her latest look.

The dress designed by Xtrabride Lagos features feathers, pearls and an extra-long train. In the video shared, the reality TV star wore her hair in an updo and sported soft glam makeup.

Red-carpet look 6: Liquorose commands attention in emerald green dress

The Shine Ya Eye finalist redefined elegance in a dazzling emerald green ensemble by House Of Dova.

The outfit featured a strapless form-fitting maxi dress with an off-shoulder satin robe in a solid green number.

With her hair cascading her shoulders, she rocked glossy red lips and dropping earrings.

Red-carpet look 7

Newbies on the red carpet: How 17 Big Brother stars made their first major fashion debut

Sixteen former Big Brother stars took their fashion game to the next level as they made their highly anticipated red carpet debut.

These newcomers showcased their unique styles, ranging from bold and glamorous to edgy and trendy, as they made their mark on the major fashion scene.

With their confident presence and stunning fashion choices, these Big Brother alumni proved that they are more than just reality TV personalities, leaving a lasting impression on the red carpet.

Source: Legit.ng