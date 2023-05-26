Nollywood sensation Rachael Okonkwo radiated beauty and grace for her birthday on Friday, May 26.

It was pure elegance as the actress donned three stunning dresses to commemorate her special day and embrace the dawn of a new age.

Photos of Nollywood actress on her birthday Credit: @rechaelokonkwo

Source: Instagram

The beloved actress mesmerized her fans and the entire entertainment industry with her impeccable fashion choices. With each outfit, all designed by @styledbylayo, Okonkwo exuded confidence and glamour, leaving a lasting impression on fans.

Check them out below:

Birthday look 1: Rachael Okonkwo stuns in black gown

Ahead of her birthday, the actress posted photos of this look in which she showed off her legs.

The gorgeous black lace dress featured a sheer infusion around the neckline and sleeves.

For this look, she sported dark wavy curl hair and wore red lipstick. She opted for coloured shoes.

Birthday look 2: Rachael dazzles in gold

For the second look, the actress showed some skin in a dark gold dress with a thigh-high opening in front.

The look which had an exposed corset making up the bedazzled sheer bodice, featured puffy illusion double sleeves.

Birthday look 3: Rachael sheer lace dress

For her final look, the actress sported a gorgeous form-fitting number.

The dress which was styled by the same designer, featured sheer underlining againt an intricately designed dress.

