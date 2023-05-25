Popular Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo, recently got social media users buzzing with reactions over her new post

In her latest Instagram post, the screen goddess shared a video in which she flaunted her baby bump in a crop top

This video, which was publicly hailed by her husband, comes a couple of weeks after she was bashed online for baring her pregnancy bump in public

Uche Ogbodo is pregnant, thriving and unbothered! The Nollywood actress has continuously proven to be one thick-skinned celebrity who knows how to deal with - or in this case - ignore trolls.

Uche Ogbodo is flaunting her baby bump, not caring about critics. Credit: @ucheogbodo

Source: Instagram

The expectant mum recently shared a video which showed her strutting confidently, dressed in a beige long-sleeve crop top and paired with a distressed black pair of denim pants left partly unbuttoned.

Ogbodo accessorised with some sunglasses and a Christian Dior tote bag. Her fiery ginger wig and her carriage exuded a high level of confidence.

Check out the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Netizens react to Uche Ogbodo's pregnancy style

Her musician husband, Bobby Maris, did not waste time in hyping his wife over her swaggy sense of style.

See what he wrote:

"Rihanna no do pass like this."

Check out other comments by netizens below:

untamed_deal:

"Weatin be all these NA who dey hype u I blame."

patrick_d_don:

"Most beautiful preggy mum… see me loving u more every day."

maitsdiaries:

"This one s pressurizing me to have pregnancy."

fugar_gal:

"This is the true definition of ‘i’m having a baby or I’m preggy’ it’s different from ‘I get belle’ it’s different from ‘pregnancy’ this is a definition of ‘I’m carrying a baby or ‘I’m with child’ not ‘Pikin Dey my body’."

naijabrandinfluencer:

"Yummy mommy."

posh_of_lagos:

"See my boo looking so hot even with pregnancy, the skin is skinning and the outfit is giving luxury , love you jare."

quincychiomaofficial:

"This Rihanna style of preg be like say na Wetin de trend."

Actress Uche Ogbodo shows off baby bump in stylish crop top, netizens react

This will make it the second time Ogbodo has flaunted her baby bump in daring fashion.

A couple of weeks ago, the expectant mother showed off her pregnancy style when she stepped out rocking a lace-up crop top and a pair of lounge pants.

The movie star posted a video of the look while visiting a boutique and looked quite pleased with herself. The video, however, earned her criticisms online.

Source: Legit.ng