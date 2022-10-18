Media personality and actress, Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori who is known as Kiekie has serving some major style looks

The entertainer who is currently expecting her first child with her husband has been rocking the maternity fashion scene

Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori who is known as Kiekie is a lover of fashion and style and apparently, not even having a huge baby bump can stand in her way.

The media personality and actress who is currently abroad, awaiting the arrival of her baby, has continued to keep the fashion flag flying high.

Photos of Kiekie in different styles. Credit: Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori

Source: Instagram

While most women tend to kick fashion to the back during pregnancies, Kiekie isn't playing with her sense of style.

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at how she pulled off some fabulous looks with her gorgeous baby bump.

Check out five looks below:

1. Kiekie rocks white jumpsuit

Here, the expectant mother rocked a white jumpsuit with long sleeves.

She paired the look with a vibrant lime green shoulder bag and gave the look a swaggy vibe by unbuttoning the look and pushing it to the side to show off her black tank.

2. Kiekie pulls off an athleisure look

The fashionista rocked a pair of wide-legged joggers which she wore with a cropped long-sleeved sweater and a white tank top tucked into the pants.

She accessorized with a pair of sneakers, a brown leather bag and some dark sunnies.

3. Kiekie in a bow dress

For her baby shower, she sported a cute mini dress.

The dress featured huge bows in the front and showed off Kiekie's long and flawless legs.

4. Kiekie in blue joggers

One thing about Kiekie is the fact that she'll always know how to pull off fashionable looks, effortlessly.

Here, she pairs a sleeveless white bodysuit over some powder blue joggers and a pair of sunshades.

5. Kiekie in tulle

Another look from her baby shower saw the actress sporting an off-shoulder brown dress.

The dress featured a tulle maxi layer over a mini dress.

Kiekie sure isn't playing when it comes to slaying looks!

