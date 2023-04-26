Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo is expecting her second child with her husband Bobby Maris

The latest addition would be the actress' third child, and she announced the good news on her Instagram page

Ogbodo gushed over and praised her husband, a man she described as the mightiest in a young body

Popular Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo is about to become a mum for the third time as she's expecting her second baby with her husband, Bobby Maris.

The actress took to her Instagram page with a post showing off her cute baby bump and the test strip that confirmed her pregnancy.

Uche Ogbodo expecting second child with husband Photo credit: @ucheogbodo

Source: Instagram

Ogbodo gushed over her husband, thanking him for increasing their family. She tagged him the mightiest man in a young body.

The actress wrote:

"The Maris Family is Increasing all thanks to my Sweet Husband, the Sweetest of them all , my Crown. You are the Mightiest Man in a Young Body I Love you With All my Heart ♥️ @bobbymaris. Pls Send your Congratulations with a Toast from our Wine Shop @bme_wines ."

See the post below:

Netizens celebrate with Uche Ogbodo

toyin_abraham:

"Yaaay congratulations sis."

eriata_ese:

"Congratulations boo."

euchariaanunobi:

"It will end in praise "

queenmercyatang:

"Congratulations mama❤️"

roxyantak:

"Congratulations paddie me @bobbymaris … we need to drink some wine "

mercymacjoe:

"Awww congratulations "

adanmaluke:

"Congratulations again love ❤️"

naijabrandinfluencer:

"The finest preggo ever seen shey bad belle people will now rest with their body shaming."

posh_of_lagos:

"Congratulations my queen, I’m now a big uncle again , let me start now to shop for baby things ❤️"

meet_epitomeofgrace:

"You see the reason why you don't just open your gutter mouth to bodysh@me people? People were bashing her on her store opening picture!! Things like she losing shape, she should do something about her big belle, waist trainer isn't helping her again etc.. So many rubb!sh, and mostly from ladies..meanwhile a life is growing inside of her! Well me I don't have anything to say to anybody, because this is a celebrating post.. My own is don't just talk to people anyhow, because you don't know a lot of things about them... Congratulations to the Maris family ❤️"

sambasaofficial:

"Congratulations Uche❤️"

prissysonia:

"Your second name is congratulations it's raining all over your family..may you always be happy @ucheogbodo."

