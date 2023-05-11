Media personality Kiekie has been making waves in the fashion world with her impeccable style and bold fashion choices.

After giving birth to her first child, Kiekie wasted no time in returning to her signature fashion-forward looks, proving that motherhood is no obstacle to looking your best.

Photos of Kiekie Credit: Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori

Source: Instagram

From playful streetwear to elegant dresses, Kiekie's post-pregnancy style is a testament to her fashion savvy and has inspired many fans to follow in her footsteps.

Let's take a closer look at seven of her most stylish post-pregnancy looks that are sure to turn heads.

Check them out below:

Look 1: Kiekie rocks old Hollywood glamour

In her latest Instagram upload, the media personality went blonde in the photos, sporting a form-fitting black maxi dress with strands of pearls draped around the bust area.

She paired the look with some pointies, and her decision to rock red lips certainly added that Monroe effect!

Look 2: Kiekie shoes off legs in mini dress

For this look, she opted for a pristine number that softened her fierce silhouette.

The lace dress featured long sleeves and a high neck. She accessorised with bold earring and wore her hair in a center-part.

Look 3: Kiekie looks fierce in leather outfit

Here, the media personality gives a fierce interpretation of street style in this stunning ensemble.

The look featured a tube top worn underneath an oversize jacket and a pair of loose-fitted pants.

Look 4: Kiekie brings on denim drama

If there is one thing Kiekie is good at, it's definitely slaying effortlessly in streetwear.

Here, she sports a graphic denim ensemble and paired it with some white sneakers.

Look 5: Kiekie in pink

Here, Kiekie sports a fuscia pink two-piece ensemble comprising a long shirt and a pair of shorts.

She paired the look with green pointies.

Look 6: Kiekie in ankara

For this look, she sports an ankara dress featuring thin straps, a corset bodice and a fringe hemline.

She accessorised with sunnies, a black bag and a pair of orange shoes.

Look 7: Kiekie in blue ensemble

And for the final pick, the mother of one keeps things chic and elegant in this blue look.

She paired the look with matching white bag and pointies.

