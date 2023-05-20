The Africa Magic Viewer's Choice Awards Nominee Gala was a colourful and fun event as Nigerian celebrities stormed the venue

Funke Akindele, Toyin Lawani, Toke Makinwa, BBNaija stars Dorathy Bachor, and Hermes were among the long list of stars present

Netizens had a field day checking out outfits and gushing over favourite celebs who stepped out in style

The Africa Magic Viewer's Choice Awards Nominee Gala was an avenue for Nigerian celebrities to show off in beautiful outfits, and they did.

Videos and photos of celebrities in glittering, jaw-dropping and stunning outfits took over social media.

Nigerian celebrities storm AMVCA Nominee Gala

Funke Akindele, Osas Ighodaro, Uti Nkachukwu, Ini Edo, Toke Makinwa and Chidi Mokeme were among the A-list celebrities who graced the event in beautiful fits.

Big Brother Naija stars like Dorathy Bachor, Hermes, Adekunle, and Cross, also showed up looking great in their outfits as well.

A fashion runway show was also showcased at the AMVCA Nominee Gala.

See posts from the event below:

Funke Akindele stepped out in this shimmering outfit, different from what fans are used to seeing on her.

Veteran actress Ini Edo came in hot in an outfit that left little to imagine.

Actress and TV host Toke Makinwa went for a short number and showed off her curves.

Veteran actor Chidi Mokeme showed netizens that men can glitter, sparkle, and still look dapper.

Uti Nwachuku gave netizens something to talk about with his unconventional outfit.

Actress Kiekie came in breathtakingly beautiful in a purple shiny dress.

As usual, Toyin Lawani, aka Tiannah, did not miss out on her eccentric and unconventional fashion statement style.

Check out BBNaija stars who showed up at the AMVCA Nominee Gala.

Check out scenes from the runway here:

