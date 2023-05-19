The Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards officially kicked off on Thursday, May 18, with Opening Night and Cultural Day

Several stars turned up in attendance and the gentlemen made sure to bring their A-game

In this article, Legit.ng highlights eleven stars including actors and reality TV stars who turned up for the event

While the ladies are known for owning the spotlight at most red carpet events, this time, the male celebrities made sure to represent in style.

Thursday, May 18 was Cultural Day which is part of the 3-day event of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards.

Photos of some male stars at Cultural Day event Credit: @kingcregx, @elozonam, @neo_akpofure, @sagadeolu

Source: Instagram

Several stars turned up in attendance and Legit.ng spotlights twelve memorable looks.

Check them out below:

1. Saga in white agbada

The BBNaija star is not one to misunderstand the assigment and this time is no different.

Saga was a Yorbua angel in this pristine look featuring a white agbada ensemble, black shows and red coral beads around his neck.

2. Elozonam in regal ensemble

The content creator and BBNaija star looked suava in this black and blue agbada ensemble.

She accessorised with a cream neck bead, horsetail and a pair of black shoes.

3. Juicy Jay represents South Africa in style

The BBTitans star represented his country in grand style.

For the event, the South African hunk sported a blue and black ensemble featurring beaded accessorise on his head, around his neck.

4. Daniel Effiong sports multi-coloured agbada

The Nollywood actor came through with the 'unity in diversity' swag.

He rocked a multi-coloured agbada ensemble made up of a patchwork featuring fabrics from different tribes of Nigeria.

5. Yemi Cregx stuns in red look

The BBTitans star embodied the elegance of a Yoruba royalty.

He sported a red agbada ensemble with a furry piece hanging over his shoulders, and coral beads around his neck.

6. Kanaga Jnr sports Igbo regalia

The BBTitans star has shown that he is not afraid to experiment and think outside the box.

Here, he rocks the popular Isiagu fabric in a unique and daring manner. The look featured a balacalva, and a two-piece ensemble featuring white lace.

7. Stan Nze in isagu

The Nollywood star came throuh representing the Igbo culture.

He opted for an isiagu regalia pairing it with a red cap and coral beads.

8. Emmanuel in Tiv-inspired look

Here, the BBNaija star paid homage to the Tiv people, rocking a black and white agbada with the famous stripes.

9. Thabang in red agbada

The South African eye-candy was a sight for sore eyes in this stunning look.

He sported an oxblood agabada ensemble with a sleek pair of sunnies.

10. Prince in royal Igbo ensemble

Prince came through looking like pure royalty.

Here, he sported a white ensemble and paired it with coral beads, a feathered red cap and matching shoes.

11. Neo represents Delta in style

The BBNaija star represented Delta state in grand style.

He looked every bit a star in this detailed ensemble featuring a red ball skirt with mutliple strands of coral beads, a hat and a walking stick.

12. Miracle commands attention in royal garb

The BBTitans star looked cool and collected in this traditional ensemble.

The outfit featured a red cap, coral beads and a George fabric hanging over his shoulders.

