Big Brother Titans star, Blue Aiva, has taken to social media to share some new photos of herself

The reality TV star and DJ posed in a revealing blue ensemble designed by Tiannah Empire

Fans of the South African entertainer have taken to her comment section to shower her with compliments

If there is one thing certain about Blue Aiva, it is certainly the fact that she is never afraid to show off some skin.

Photos of Blue Aiva Credit: @blue_aiva

Source: Instagram

The Big Brother Titans star took to her Instagram page to wow her fans with yet another set of photos.

Here, she sported a blue ensemble featuring a crop top with detachable sleeves, over a skirt that barely covered her lower region.

With a bold makeup look and neatly laid hair, Blue looked fierce in the Tiannah Empire ensemble.

Check out the photos below:

Social media users react to Blue Aiva's daring look

justinpetersfr:

"The smooth operator."

rantngist:

"Blue repping the Blue kingdom. It’s giving."

ncebakazeeh:

"Always gonna serve body, beauty and a look."

donflexx:

"Ah ah giving us Kitana of Mortal Kombat steez."

therayztv:

"The Diamond Eagle herself."

ndivhue_mut:

"Tebatso is the name Blue aiva is the game."

blue_armies_:

"Smooth operator as always."

Source: Legit.ng