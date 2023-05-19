The Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards officially kicked off on Thursday, May 18, with Opening Night and Cultural Day

The event saw several stars in attendance including the recent ex-housemates of the BBTitans show

The Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards officially kicked off on Thursday, May 18, with Opening Night and Cultural Day.

As fans gear up for the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards officially kicked off on Thursday, May 18, with Opening Night and Cultural Day.

Several beautiful celebrities were in attendance, each rocking a regal traditional look.

Photos of some stars at the event Credit: @alex_unusual, @liquorose, @veezeebaybeh, @realmercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

Check them out below:

1. Alex Unusual in Tiv-inspired look

Here, the BBNaija star slayed in an outfit that was a nod to the Tiv people of Benue state.

The look featured a thin strap black and white striped dress with a mustard yellow overskirt and detachable ruffle puffy sleeves.

2. Mercy Aigbe sparkle in gold

The gorgeous Npollywood actress was a vision in cream gold ensemble.

The dress designed by CEO Luminee featured a huge bow at the back with lace sleeves.

3. Ini Dima-Okojie rocks Fulani garb

The Nollywood belle came through looking breathtaking in a Fulani ensemble.

The look featured a crop top with balloon sleeves and a mini skirt which she finished off with a scarf.

4. BBTitans Olivia dazzles in blue and black

The reality TV star was a beauty to behold in a regal blue and black ensemble.

The outfit had dramatic sleeves and a draped featured in the front around the hips.

5. Medline Boss sports kente dress

The talented fashion designer and stylist looked stunning a purple and pink kente ensemble.

She accessorised with purple neckpeice and a horsetail.

6. BBNaija Daniella glows in asoke look

The goergeous BBNaija star came through looking a stunning Yoruba bride in this maroon ensemble.

The look featured differently styled sleeves and she accessorised with a gold necklace and beautiful earrings.

7. Liquorose is a northern belle in gorgeous fit

The Shine Ya Eyes star and brand influencer looked like a Fulani bride in this garb.

The blue and striped look was accessorised with coral beads and a lace scarf.

8. Blue Aiva comes through in favourite colour

The South African beauty represented her favourite colour in a dazzling asoke look.

The dress featured butterfly sleeves and an embellished sheer choker neckline.

9. Jaypee rocks elegant multicoloured look

The reality TV looked radiant in this stunning multicoloured dress, looking every bit like a bride.

10. Venita Akpofure glows in pink

The BBNaija star and Nollywood actress came through in traditional Barbicore style.

She sported a baby pink dress with gold embellishment and a floor-length train.

