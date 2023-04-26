What I Ordered: Lady Ends up with Hilarious Garment Instead of Stylish Bubu She Wanted
- A video showing a lady dressed in a gown she received from her tailor after requesting a stylish dress, has gone viral online
- In the now-trending clip, the lady is seen showing the original design she wanted and then what she got
- The video which comes after businesswoman Ehizogie Ogbebor shared a similar story, has left social media users reacting
Yet another lady has been served a massive 'breakfast' by her tailor and the result has left many people cracking up.
What was meant to be an opportunity to slay in a gorgeous bubu design went south when the tailor delivered the recreated piece.
In a video posted by @thetattleroomng, the lady is seen zooming into a photo showing the design she wanted which featured multiple bead strands at the back of the garment.
However, what she got was a laughable version as cloth straps, and not beads were used to replicate the design.
Check out the comments below:
Social media users react to lady's dress order in viral video
mz.ammy:
"It is funny,at the same time it is not funny but e reach to laff."
blissblessing1:
"Did you pay for beads."
king_akpabio:
"Na Babalawo outfit."
m.and.b_herbs:
"The tailor no try."
"How much did you pay???"
laracroft_sig:
"This is the height of all what I ordered vs what I got. What is this ladder."
morjeesorlah:
"Some tailor no get joy."
sunkyzorganics:
"The tailor can never make heaven."
