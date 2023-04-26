A video showing a lady dressed in a gown she received from her tailor after requesting a stylish dress, has gone viral online

In the now-trending clip, the lady is seen showing the original design she wanted and then what she got

The video which comes after businesswoman Ehizogie Ogbebor shared a similar story, has left social media users reacting

Yet another lady has been served a massive 'breakfast' by her tailor and the result has left many people cracking up.

What was meant to be an opportunity to slay in a gorgeous bubu design went south when the tailor delivered the recreated piece.

In a video posted by @thetattleroomng, the lady is seen zooming into a photo showing the design she wanted which featured multiple bead strands at the back of the garment.

However, what she got was a laughable version as cloth straps, and not beads were used to replicate the design.

Check out the comments below:

Social media users react to lady's dress order in viral video

mz.ammy:

"It is funny,at the same time it is not funny but e reach to laff."

blissblessing1:

"Did you pay for beads."

king_akpabio:

"Na Babalawo outfit."

m.and.b_herbs:

"The tailor no try."

"How much did you pay???"

laracroft_sig:

"This is the height of all what I ordered vs what I got. What is this ladder."

morjeesorlah:

"Some tailor no get joy."

sunkyzorganics:

"The tailor can never make heaven."

Source: Legit.ng