Adire styles have flooded the Nigerian fashion market and many style lovers are jumping on the trend

From Toke Makinwa to Lilian Afegbai, even some Nigerian celebrities are not left out of this trend

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at how seven beautiful ladies slayed in their various adire bubu gowns

There are a selected number of fashion items every lady ought to have in her closet; a little black dress, a good pair of denim pants, a white t-shirt and of course, a bubu dress.

These gowns are free, comfortable and require less time and accessories to pull them off in chic and classy styles.

Photos of some Nigerian celebrities in bubu gowns. Credit: @sharonooja, @tokemakinwa, @lillyafe

Source: Instagram

Most recently, adire bubu gowns seem to be winning in the African maxi gown department and the fashion baddies are loving it.

These gowns are the easiest ways to achieve the perfect 'rich aunty' vibes without trying so hard.

In this article, Legit.ng compiles a list of seven looks to be inspired by.

Check them out below:

1. Toke Makinwa in purple bubu

The media personality and all-around fashion baddie recently shared photos from her trip to Ogun state.

In the stack of snaps, she is seen posing for the camera dressed in a purple adire dress with a red bust patch and a matching headwrap.

She accessorised with hoop earrings and a pair of white-framed sunnies.

2. Sharon Ooja in red bubu

The Nollywood sweetheart attended church in a red striped bubu gown with a fringed hem.

She paired the look with a red midi bag and a matching headwrap

3. Lilian Afegbai in yellow bubu

The Shanty Town actress was a vision to behold in a mustard yellow and white bubu dress with a white collar.

Wearing her hair in a low ponytail, she paired the dress with a black purse.

4. Kemi Adetiba in colourful bubu

The filmmaker, while on her birthday trip with her hubby, was a ray of sunshine in a colourful adire bubu.

She posed for some snapshots with her husband, looking radiant in the maxi dress.

5. Rhonkefella in adire print bubu

The fashionista and entrepreneur looked stunning in an 'xo' print bubu gown.

The look featured a pink patch around the bust, and a yellow/green mix-and-match look.

6. Red and black bubu

This stunning fashionista definitely turned heads in this vibrant red bubu with a black bust patch.

She paired the look with a red handbag and wore her braids in a high bun.

7. Striped adire gown

This lovely lady rocked a striped adire bubu dress with a lace-infused design.

She paired the maxi dress with a matching headwrap and a cute off-white bag.

Try your hands on some of these styles and slay effortlessly!

