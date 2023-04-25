Nigerian fashion designer, Taylor_leezee, has become the latest to recreate Tiwa Savage's look

Recall in 2022, the singer shared photos of her pixie hairstyle, rocking a dress designed by Veekee James

This comes after another lady dazzled fashion lovers online with her recreation of the singer's dress

It appears Tiwa Savage's look has won the hearts of many style lovers as the recreated versions have started flooding the internet.

Another lady has replicated the famous Veekee James design rocked by Tiwa Savage in 2022.

Photos of the singer and the fashionista. Credit: @tiwasavage, @taylorleeze_official

Source: Instagram

Tiwa's peach dress featured a bedazzled exposed corset with a mono drama sleeve and sheer-infusion.

In new photos, a designer, Taylor_leezee, replicated the design for a client, opting to make hers in blue.

Check out the photos below:

Social media users react to style replication of Tiwa Savage's dress

braunhaize:

"While keeping to details, she conserved her client's figure and peculiarities. She’s a 10/10."

ophir_beauty:

"Delivered 200/100!!!!!"

weird.peace:

"These tailors are killing ittt."

ballyqueenbeautystudio:

"Omo 1000x. She literally studied the details."

didis_beautti:

"Definitely a 10/10."

aoa_outfits:

"Awesome design beautifully recreated."

t_blaqofficial18:

"The tailor nailed it 10/10."

