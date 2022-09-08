Yet another fashionista has taken to social media to share her experience with a tailor she commissioned to make a dress

The video shows the lace-infused corset bodice dress she wanted and then the pitiful version she got instead

In a similar story, internet users were divided on whether the tailor or the customer was to blame after she shared photos of what she got

A lady wanted a stylish ankara dress but got a laughable imitation instead.

In a video posted by @krakshq, the lady shared a photo of the dress she wanted. According to her post, she wanted hers as a mini dress with a square neck and an opening.

The photos show the ladies in similar ankara dresses. Credit: @ituastitches, @krakshq

Source: Instagram

However, the second part of the video sees the dress she got - a blue mini dress version - and it is nothing like what she wanted.

Not only was the dress lacking a proper corset bodice, but the cut was ill-fitted as well.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Watch the video below:

Social media users react to ankara dress lady got from tailor

brownie_beeeeee:

"Very interesting."

e.ll.ae:

"Nah you definitely stole that tailor’s boyfriend cause wt"

body.essentials.ng:

"No oeven me I am shocked ah"

siisi_hr:

"How much you pay?"

What I ordered: Internet users divided over dress lady received from clothing vendor

Sometimes, it's the vendor's fault, sometimes, it's the customer who errs. In this case, however, social media users cannot decide who messed up.

Twitter user @maryochekwu recently got people talking after she shared photos of a lady's experience with a clothing vendor.

She had placed an order for a form-fitting midnight blue mermaid dress with ruffle sleeves, as seen in the post. What she got left netizens in shock.

Man receives knockoff print version after paying N17k for chain tank top

Online shopping is often fun, easy and convenient as one escapes the stress of physically shopping for items with the help of an ATM card and great internet.

However, getting exactly what you ordered is a prayer most people should consider before engaging online vendors.

A man identified as Rupert Good recently left social media users amused when he shared his experience with an online vendor.

Source: Legit.ng