A hilarious prank video shared on TikTok app by a young Nigerian lady has kept netizens in stitches

In the trending video, the lady offered her body to a slippers seller claiming that she had no physical cash to pay

Reacting to the offer, the male seller immediately packaged the slippers inside a nylon and handed it over to her

A Nigerian lady with the handle @naija_nicki on TikTok has revealed how she played a prank on a roadside slippers seller.

In the video, she approached the seller and tested out some of the slippers put out for sale.

Lady offers her body to slippers seller Photo credit: @naija_nicki

Source: TikTok

After testing, she chose one of the slippers that fit her perfectly and asked the vendor the price of the footwear.

The vendor called the price and the lady screamed in shock. She then informed him that she was broke but ready to pay in kind.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

In the video, she asked him to bring out his phone and get her number so she can pay him in kind at home.

Without hesitation, the vendor packaged the slippers and asked the lady if he was allowed to come on that same day.

"This gender no dey disappoint", the lady said while sharing the video on TikTok.

Social media reactions

@emmanuelkelechi29 commented:

"One brotherhood down I repeat, one brotherhood down. Yansh have done it again."

@odinakaaneneofor65 reacted:

"Girls in the comment section taking notes let me warn u no do this wan near my shop ooo I get bed inside.'

@user136871707403 said:

"When the business is closed he will blame the village people, imagine MUGU."

@dantu477 added:

"Eh don dey think of doggie this is lesson to us see this prank thank God am on social media so I stand strong not to fall for this."

@obiadada7 noted:

"If you like carry yansh when big like house come computer village you go pay for phone when you buy."

Watch the video below:

Lady drags phone from soldier's hand in prank video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady has shared a video on TikTok showing how she pranked a Nigerian soldier who was on the phone. The bold lady dragged the soldier's phone from behind and immediately started displaying some dance moves.

In the video, the soldier was surprised at her action and he just stood to watch her dance while holding her phone. Speaking on her act, the lady however noted that she was so scared to pull the prank on the well-kitted soldier but she did anyways.

The clip has attracted lots of comments from netizens who noted that the prank was too risky and commended her for being so courageous.

Source: Legit.ng