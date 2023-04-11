A video has shown a prank that four wives pulled on their husbands who are also friends

In the viral video, the husband planned for a meet up only to discover that they are wearing the same outfit

One of the wives who was behind the camera capturing the shock on the husbands' faces could not contain her laughter

A TikTok video has captured the moment when a group of friends were pranked by their wives by influencing them to wear similar outfits.

In the trending video, the men came out of their cars and found out that they were wearing a multi coloured outfit which their wives must have chosen for them.

Shocked by the surprise, husbands reacts hilariously. Photo credit: @capricecarter55 Source: TikTok

Source: UGC

In one of the clips, the men appeared disappointed but also discovered that this must have meant they had similar wives and family setup.

Fell for the prank

They hugged each other sparingly but were eventually shown to pose for a group picture in one of the video clips.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Many social media users who watched the video also expressed how hilarious the situation was for the men who hardly ever wear similar outfits.

As of the time of publishing this report, the video has gathered over 300,000 likes with more than 5000 comments on TikTok.

Watch the video as shared by @capricecarter55 below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@KingWellngton reacted:

"Everybody look like boosie in 2000."

@Swlerk30 said:

"The fact it was ralph and they all were prolly looking forward to being fresh."

@smokethatsklnwagon69 wrote:

"What is goin on with all these shirts" he says, only having seen one guy so far w/ the same shirt."

@blotterspace777 commented:

"Them goofy ahh colors too they cool as hell tho."

@Chrlskell also reacted:

"Why does the search say same shirt prank Mexican.He said nah we ain't got no fn same taste."

@DubbkIng852 also wrote:

"Last dude was stressing trying to decide to leave or note."

Wife plays prank on husband, wears bright blue wig for date night

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that these relationship prank clips are everything! One woman decided to see how her husband would react if she tweaked her sense of style a bit.

She wore a bright blue wig on a date night, and the clip has gone viral.There is nothing better than having a relationship where you are able to laugh at one another. This lady proved that her marriage is just that when she broke out a wild wig for date night.

TikTok user @itsdestene_ recorded her husband’s reaction to her wearing a bright blue wig.

Source: Legit.ng