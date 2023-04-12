A proactive waiter has earned the admiration of many people for saving the day and averting what would have been a disaster

The waiter reacted quickly after a social media-savvy birthday celebrant was almost set ablaze by her cake

Many people slammed the lady for prioritising social media over her birthday celebration, others thought the waiter deserves a raise

A trending video has shown the shocking moment a birthday celebrant was almost set ablaze by her cake.

Sharing the clip on TikTok, the rescued celebrant named Big K said she was too stunned to speak and showered encomium on the waiter.

Big K's cloth was set ablaze by her birthday cake. Photo Credit: @kimm_ldnn

Source: TikTok

"I was too stunned to speak. Thanks to this kind waiter for using his hands to save me. I was not burnt and dress is fine toowe all laughed after," she wrote.

In the clip, the lady was so engrossed in her phone that she almost collided with the waiter who was about to drop her cake on the table.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In the near-collision, the tail end of her cloth caught fire from the candle atop the cake. The waiter quickly used his hand to put out the fire. The clip has garnered over 30 million views.

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

Davante Wilson said:

"People need to learn to live in the moment and not use their phone all the time."

Dani_prettygirl said:

"That’s what I call a employee of the month because he reacted so quickly he should get a raise."

Berta2808 said:

"What some waiters have to put up with .... this guy deserves a very good tip."

TheR3alKisha no Clone said:

"He amazing saves both the her and the cake."

Beynet said:

"I would’ve been so embarrassed that I would’ve left a tip the size of the order."

Kelly Princess said:

"It’s the way she still ain’t let go of the phone even while burning you got it!!"

070 said:

"Me watching this video 5x as if something is going to change in the video."

Vee said:

"This why older people be talking about us always on the phone."

Lady arrives at her birthday party in a casket

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had stormed her birthday party in a casket.

The lady who became the talk of social media marked her 50th birthday and arrived in an unusual carriage to the party venue.

In a video shared on Instagram by @gossipboyz1, the lady was brought into the venue in a glass casket. As she got to the venue, guests helped her out of the casket. The unidentified lady was then handed a microphone with which she performed a song to the admiration of the guests.

Source: Legit.ng