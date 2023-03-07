Nigerian politician, Prince Kpokpogri recently took to his Instagram page to share a video of his recent look

Kpokpogri who is the ex-boyfriend of Tonto Dikeh, sported an all-white ensemble with his name on the back of the outfit

However, not so many social media users found the look impressive and took to social media to troll him

Prince Kpokpogri set the fashion police trolls on his back after uploading a video in which he rocked a white ensemble.

The outfit featured a long robe with caped sleeves, his name and a crowned lion head emblazoned at the back of the outfit.

He paired the look with some black shoes and a white cap with gold embellishments on it.

In the video, he is seen stepping out of his house with some sunnies on.

He stylishly turns around so the camera gets the complete look before proceeding to walk away.

Social media users troll Prince Kpokpogri over white ensemble

However, while the politician may have appeared impressed with his look, not so many were pleased with the look.

Check out some comments below:

olat_tizzy

" somebody said he be like Spiritual husband "

color1_prettyblacky:

"You de comfortable for all these things u pack for body ???"

lulu_ifediba:

"This one na second hand Reverend father "

ucheubah_official:

"Be like that wizard for Merlin Zedicus "

chikabrie8966:

"arrest your designer,e no do well, abi na u tell am say u don repent to Rev fatherkpo kpo the kpo kpo ogir"

iam_rco1:

"This one na Rv Father cloth or Native Doctor cloth?"

effiommarie:

"Second hand angel."

mrs_otosky:

"Bros where your temple dey??"

Source: Legit.ng